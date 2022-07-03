Kina Bank Opens Alotau Branch

Kina continues to provide financial inclusion partnership with MiBank and the establishment of this Co-Branded Branch concept is a reflection that both Banks are looking to serve the market.

The Alotau branch will fully open to customers tomorrow, July 4.

Executive General Manager Banking and Country Head, Lesiel Taviri said without such commitment to expanding services, people will continue to be disadvantaged through a lack of branch banking services and limited choices to manage their finances.

‘’Kina Bank coming here in Alotau is because of our commitment as a company to be part of the Alotau community.

“We believe in the potential of Alotau and more importantly working alongside our partners which is MiBank to offer to all the different groups or segment in the market as an alternative financial service provider.

‘’Our partnership with MiBank will offer that full financial services to more people. It’s quite a unique opportunity and unique model and we have been working in the last twelve months to try and solidify that model”, she added.

Sharing same sentiments, MiBank Chief Operations officer Trudi Egi said ‘’The strategy you see between us and Kina is we cater for the retail end of the banking, where grassroots and those from the informal sector come to us, anything above that is offloaded to Kina.

‘’Business owners can walk in here to do all your corporate accounts, your staff can come to us for retail services. That’s the relationship we have with Kina and hope to grow in this relationship with both our partners and the rest of the business community here in Alotau and for the better of our people.’’

MiBank Managing Director, Tony Westaway added that the company is excited about the continued growth of partnership with Kina Bank.

Customers in Alotau can now access loan for a small business, open new, Issuance of personal ATM cards, Issuance and Servicing of EFTPOS Terminals for business customers, management of referrals (loans, enquiries, SME accounts, FX) and management of registration for Internet Banking and Kina Konnect.