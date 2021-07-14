Kina Bank Offers SME Loan

The SME loan funding will support concessional variable interest rate of 4 per cent. In addition, Kina Bank has removed a number of fees such to promote transparency in the loan process in an attempt to attract businesses.

Chief Executive Officer of Kina Bank, Greg Pawson, said: “We recognize that we are in challenging times and also that business is a key cornerstone of the economy. Through giving strong support to business, we are providing an environment for it to consolidate, grow and prosper.”

Mr Pawson said he expects to move and shake up the local banking and non-banking business lending sector and made no apology for setting aside the funds for only 100 per cent owned PNG companies.

The Bank’s CEO clarified that this SME loan initiative is a Kina Bank only initiative and not part of any government sponsored scheme, it is, however in line with the Government’s development priorities.

“Our view is that, the government shouldn’t be subsidizing banking. They could use that K200 million to open more schools and improve hospitals rather than enable banks to offer concessional loans.”

The K50 million loan fund is the first in a number of key products and services that Kina Bank will be launching over the coming months in relation to the SME sector, especially assisting in the growth of these businesses.

He said: “The second major initiative will be the capital funds this year, which will be designed to support SMEs that have growth aspirations but lack the equity or the capital to be able to do so.”

The CEO further added that Kina Bank has made significant efforts to identify legitimate SMEs across the country.

“We’ve done a lot of work around trying to identify the small to medium enterprises in our market. We estimate. I is probably something between 50,000 to 75,000 across all of PNG. It’ challenging getting the data because one of the biggest issue is a lot of them (SMEs) are in the informal sector.”

Through this SME loan scheme, locally owned businesses are offered a chance to generate growth for their business through a below-market interest of 4 percent.