Kina Bank Highlights Innovation and Challenges

The event now in its eighth year brought together heads of business houses and government representatives, where Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Greg Pawson, delivered an insightful address to the audience.

Pawson extended a warm welcome to Prime Minister James Marape, along with Ministers of State, Departmental Heads, and members of the business community.

He Pawson commended Prime Minister Marape for his recent address at the Australian Parliament House in Canberra, lauding the speech as a testament to the enduring friendship between Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Reflecting on Kina Bank's endeavours, Pawson highlighted the institution's commitment to enhancing the financial services landscape by prioritizing accessibility and innovation. Despite facing challenges in 2023, Kina Bank maintained its position as PNG's leading Digital Bank.

Notable achievements included the launch of the Pei Beta platform, the establishment of the Kina Bank Business Centre and Kina Private Suite, and the introduction of digital hubs across strategic locations.

Moreover, Kina Bank's collaboration with NiuPay and the Department of Lands and Physical Planning resulted in the launch of the E-Lands Kiosk, a groundbreaking initiative facilitating efficient land management services.

Pawson introduced Kina DigiBankr, an online mobile app that simplifies the account-opening process and exemplifies Kina Bank's commitment to technological advancement.

Looking ahead to 2024, Pawson emphasized the importance of continued expansion and investment in core services, aligning with the government's nation-building agenda. Despite global economic uncertainties, including volatile energy costs and supply-chain disruptions, Pawson expressed optimism about PNG's potential, urging collective efforts to overcome challenges.

In closing, Pawson reiterated Kina Bank's dedication to bringing international banking practices to PNG and expressed gratitude for the constructive dialogue between the banking sector and the government.

The address encapsulated Kina Bank's vision for a dynamic, progressive, and resilient financial sector, poised to navigate the complexities of the global economy while driving sustainable growth in Papua New Guinea.