Kina Bank’s new COS

In this new senior leadership role, Ugava-Taunao will take a position on the executive committee, demonstrating Kina’s continued commitment to promoting PNG women into leadership roles.

Ugava-Taunao joins Kina Bank with a distinguished career, having worked in international development, organisational transformation and human resource development and leadership.

For 18 years, she has built a career that spans across international borders and sectors.

Prior to joining Kina Bank, Ugava-Taunao was at Oil Search where she served as the vice president, change management lead and as the general manager for OSL’s citizen development program.

“I am pleased to join the Kina Bank team at a time when the opportunity to introduce new and transformative change in the banking industry is upon us,” said Ugava-Taunao.

“It is exciting to consider Kina’s growth over the next five years and the drive to bring improved financial services to Papua New Guineans who want more out of their banks.”

In her new role, she will be responsible for developing and delivering key strategic, business priorities. The appointment is critical to the success of the business, ensuring the bank delivers on its long-term aspirations.

Ugava-Taunao adds significant strength to the executive team.

Greg Pawson, Kina Bank’s chief executive officer, said: “I am delighted that Judith is joining the Kina Bank team. She has a tremendous amount of knowledge and experience that will benefit the Bank in its transformational journey.

“Judith’s appointment also demonstrates our continued commitment to promoting women into leadership roles. It’s an exciting time of growth and expansion for us and with Judith’s expertise in business development and change management, we have an exciting future ahead.”