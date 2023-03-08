Kimbe resident wins K50,000 in Twisties promo

The promotion ran from December 1st, 2022, to February 28th, 2023.

Brand Manager, Eugene Anang said, “We are thrilled to share that over 170,000 people from all over the country participated in the promotion, making it one of the biggest and most exciting campaigns in our history.”

Evennett is the winner from the New Guinea Islands region.

Apart from the main grand prize winners, GFI had 1,800 daily winners who received merchandise from regional office centres.

“The real excitement came when we announced the winners of our grand prizes. The winner of the second runner‐up prize was from Port Moresby, and the winner of the first runner‐up prize was from Morobe Province,” Anang said.

Anang added that when the grand prize winner received the call from the Twisties representatives, he was overjoyed and quickly emailed an image of the packet with the code and his ID to confirm that he was the lucky winner.

GFI and Twisties thanks its customers for participating in the promotion.

“We are committed to bringing you more exciting promotions and campaigns in the future, so be sure to follow all our social media handles and stay tuned for updates and announcements,” he added.