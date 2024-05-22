Kilenge taro finds market in the USA

The group, led by Bonny Mapeo with the assistance of Gloucester Fisheries officer, Eugene Wallis and BSP Regional Manager for Momase, Barry Namongo made it possible through the partnership with Muruk Tropical in Lae.

A total of 41 bags of taro were shipped from Gloucester to Lae, where it will be shipped to the USA.

Exporter Muruk Tropical went through all the taro, did quality checks and packed the taro before exporting.

The taros were rated as the best as they all met the high quality criteria weighing between one and four kilograms.

This is the first of its kind for an agricultural group from Kilenege, Gloucester and West New Britain as a whole to sell the taro and export them directly to USA.

Mr Mapeo thanked all stakeholders who contributed in the transportation of the taro and the partnership forged between the Muruk Tropical and the farmers.

The taros were exported on May 13, 2024.

Earlier on March 13, 2024, the locally owned Lae-based company, also exported 13 tonnes of premium Morobe taro to the USA and New Zealand.