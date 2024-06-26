Kilanda continues role at NCC

Kilanda was among seven agency heads who signed their renewed employment contracts at the swearing-in ceremony held at the Government House, underlining commitment to service continuity at their workplaces.

Kilanda's journey at NCC, began in 2018 when he assumed the role of acting executive director. Under his stewardship, the Commission, on the brink of collapse experienced a resurgence, setting new benchmarks over the following eight years.

Before his appointment, Kilanda served as director of corporate services at the National Museum and Art Gallery, bringing a wealth of cultural sector expertise to his leadership role.

Recognised for his contributions, Kilanda was twice honoured as the best-performing agency head by the Department of Personnel Management in 2020 and 2021. His tenure witnessed NCC achieve milestones, reinforcing its role in preserving Melanesian cultural identities amidst evolving global dynamics.

In acknowledgment of his service, Kilanda was awarded the Member of the British Empire (MBE) medal and recently received commendation from Chief Secretary Amb. Ivan Pomaleu. In a letter dated June 24, Amb. Pomaleu praised Kilanda's dedication to steering cultural celebrations and emphasized the critical role of NCC in safeguarding Melanesian heritage.

"I encourage you to continue the work," Amb. Pomaleu affirmed, highlighting Kilanda's pivotal role in maintaining cultural integrity amid contemporary challenges.