KIK Undergo Germplasm Survey

The survey is to identify best mother coconut palm-trees to collect seeds to make nurseries to plant afterwards and consequently increase production in ESP province, which in the last decades have been predominantly into cocoa and vanilla production.

KIK's Sepik Regional Team Coconut Development Officer, Allan Wawah explained that the intent of this germplasm survey is to identify elite mother coconut palm-trees which they can collect seed nuts planting materials from for seeds replanting purposes.

Wawah further explained that an elite mother coconut palm-tree would briefly possess characteristics such as early bearing, high yielding or producing more, high in oil content, pests and disease tolerance and drought resistance.

He added that ESP target is to select 600 elite mother coconut palm-trees by the end of this year (2022).

To date 300 to 600 mother palm-trees have been identified and nuts collected in Forok (60), Mengar (40), Yarapos (50), Hawain (40), Hogie (50) and Karawap plantation. These locations are in Wewak district.

The KIK Sepik Regional Team have its office at the Metal Fabrication Building along Wharf Road in Wewak town.