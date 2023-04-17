Kedi Ilimbit appointed OTML CEO

Ilimbit was selected after a rigorous evaluation of candidates and an international search campaign. Previously, he worked at OTML from 1995 to 2004 and held various positions, starting as a graduate mechanical engineer.

After leaving OTML, he worked in senior and managerial positions at several mines in Australia. Ilimbit returned to OTML in 2015 and has since worked in Mine Maintenance, Processing, Asset Management, and Operations & Community Support, holding the position of Acting CEO currently.

The Board is excited about Ilimbit's appointment and is looking forward to working with him and the leadership team to ensure the continued success of OTML and meet the expectations of all stakeholders.