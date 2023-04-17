 

Kedi Ilimbit appointed OTML CEO

BY: Loop Author
19:00, April 17, 2023
17 reads

Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML) has announced the appointment of Kedi Ilimbit as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective 17th April 2023.

Ilimbit was selected after a rigorous evaluation of candidates and an international search campaign. Previously, he worked at OTML from 1995 to 2004 and held various positions, starting as a graduate mechanical engineer.

After leaving OTML, he worked in senior and managerial positions at several mines in Australia. Ilimbit returned to OTML in 2015 and has since worked in Mine Maintenance, Processing, Asset Management, and Operations & Community Support, holding the position of Acting CEO currently.

The Board is excited about Ilimbit's appointment and is looking forward to working with him and the leadership team to ensure the continued success of OTML and meet the expectations of all stakeholders.

Tags: 
Ok Tedi Mining Ltd (OTML)
Kedi Ilimbit
Managing Director
Chief Executive Officer
Author: 
Loop Author
  • 17 reads