Kavieng market redevelopment discussed

The announcement was made at an information brief hosted by the Minister for Fisheries Jelta Wong and NFA CEO and technical staff in Port Moresby on Wednesday.

“The Kavieng Town Market Redevelopment has been neglected since 2007,” said the KDDA Chairman, Ian Ling-Stuckey.

He said the KDDA fully supports the NFA and Japan International Cooperation Agency's preference for the redevelopment of the Kavieng Market in its current location.

“The patience of the Kavieng people and especially SME mothers and patrons of the Kavieng market have run out, and their overwhelming mandate for the KDDA to intervene and redevelop the site was expressed during the 2022 National General Elections,” said Ling-Stuckey.

He thanked NFA and JICA for their patience and assured the meeting that all steps necessary to release the grant aid of USD10m, or about K35 million, excluding any additional funding that may be sought, will be completed by the KDDA as a matter of priority in 2023 and 2024.

KDDA board members, Micheal Panda and Glenson Yanga, together with community leader Lawson Manase and Treasury adviser, Richard Andía, were present to witness the briefings.