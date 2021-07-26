Kapka is new CIC Board Chairman

He was elected in a Special General Meeting of the Board of Directors held in Port Moresby recently.

Kapka represents the Exporter’s Council on the board and now takes over from outgoing chairman, Patrick Komba.

CICL Acting Chief Executive Officer, Charles Dambui officially announced Kapka’s appointment in a meeting between the CICL management and new board of directors at the CICL headquarters in Goroka, last Wednesday.

Mr Dambui when congratulating the new chairman said Mr Kapka carried with him a wealth of over 20 years’ experience from coffee farming to trading and coffee export.

“CICL welcomes Mr Kapka and looks forward to working with the new Board to deliver the National Coffee Road Map (2020-2030) and the CICL Business Strategic Plan (2020-2024).

“We join hands with one and all to congratulate our Exporter’s Council on taking the chair of BOD Chairman for 2021- 2024.”

Mr Kapka said he was honoured and thankful that there is now a board in place and for being appointed as the Chairman.

“I want to bring the industry to the management and work together to deliver to the industry stakeholders.”

He highlighted that the continued decline in coffee production by more than 200, 000 bags each year resulted in a loss of US $25m or K88m annually to coffee farmers.

“Our people are missing out and not getting what is expected.”

He said the expectation from the government and stakeholders was very high and needs to be reviewed, restructured and implemented so that benefits reach farmers and improve their livelihoods.

“I think it is God’s call, it’s the industry’s call that they want to see some change and I have been called on and with these directors to this board.

“There is a lot of expectation and I do not want to go out after three years as a failed chairman with my directors. The board cannot do it all alone. Let us connect the industry with our management team and move forward with better plans for the industry.”

Mr Kapka said increasing the volume was not a problem but challenged the CICL management and board directors to look hard at what they have been doing, why people have not responded, evaluate and move forward from there.