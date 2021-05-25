Kaindi opens business faculty

Present to officiate the milestone was Governor of East Sepik, Allan Bird; Bishop of Wewak, Jozef Roszynski SVD; President of Divine Word University, Prof Fr. Philip Gibbs; Vice President of Academic Affairs, Professor Iwona Kolodziejczyk, and; students and staff of St. Benedict’s Campus.

The new faculty will broaden the scope of education offered at the university in providing the opportunity for interested students to study within the province, without having to travel to Madang or Port Moresby, to study business and informatics related courses.

Dr Fr. Lawrence Arockiaraj, Vice President of St Benedict's, stated that the launching of the faculty was one that encourages the students to not be information givers, but to be a transformation maker of education in PNG.

“Launching presented opportunities that the students could grasp and make use of to learn as well as to teach and transform negativity to positivity in the fields that they choose to build careers in, in future. “Students should not only be able to share their knowledge with others but they should also be the ones to change education in the country,” he said.

Governor Bird said St Benedict’s campus has, in a span of 3-years, tremendously accomplished its aim in establishing a campus that supports the education of the young people of PNG.

“The campus encourages a diverse blend in students from all over PNG who study in Kaindi, where the campus is actually located,” added Governor Bird.

The campus, since its inception in 2017, had three other departments prior to the launching of the school.

It has grown significantly throughout the span of 4-years with future plans of additional project implementation to cater for a larger number of students from other provinces.

The Business and Informatics Faculty will commence enrolment in its courses before the start of the second semester of this year, with bachelor and diploma courses.

Photo credit: St Benedict's, DWU