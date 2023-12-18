K92 Mining awarded for community initiatives

Its village literacy program was recognised in 2022 with an award for “Outstanding Women’s Contribution in the Resource Sector”.

At the recent 17th PNG Resources and Energy Investment Conference in Sydney, K92 Mining was awarded “Outstanding Community Humanitarian Initiative” for assisting women with upskilling for their livelihoods.

The award was accepted by K92 Mining Inc.’s CEO and Director, John Lewins, and K92 Mining Ltd.’s Director, Daisy Taylor, at the Conference Gala Dinner in Sydney, Australia, on the evening of Tuesday, December 12th.

In the acceptance speech, Lewins said, “K92 Mining takes sustainable development very seriously and we all know that women are key drivers for development everywhere in the world.

“Through its Women-in-Mining Program, K92 Mining has championed initiatives such as tailoring skills for 44 of our communities’ women – from Bilimoia, Unantu, Pomasi, and Sakimaniap – enabling them to become self-sufficient artisans; and now, armed with sewing machines provided by K92, they're bringing their skills back to uplift their villages.

“At the same time, our Women-in-Mining Program actively engages communities in preventative healthcare, dealing with breast cancer awareness to addressing tuberculosis, typhoid, and domestic violence.

“Led by Julie Beu and Orpah Peter, our dedicated team, including trained nurses, has played a crucial role in dispelling myths and promoting early detection and prevention.

“Beyond that, we've been instrumental in educating communities about HIV/AIDS and fostering awareness and positive change in schools.”

Lewins noted that in a male dominated industry, such as the energy and resources sector, everyone needs to remember that every woman is a mother, daughter, wife or sister. And they all face significant challenges in their everyday life.

“Let us not forget that K92 Mining’s work is just a small part of a much larger picture, and I am sure almost every organisation here tonight has their own programs aimed at improving the lives of every day Papua New Guineans.

“The challenges faced by women across the country require collective action. We hope that our work at K92 Mining and many other organisations throughout the country serve as an inspiration for similar endeavours throughout the nation. So, I encourage you all to become an active part of the solution to the many challenges faced by women in Papua New Guinea, not a part of the problem.”