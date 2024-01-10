K92 announces new promotions

The company said the promotion of Medilek and Kinver is part of an organisational restructure, which is designed to enhance the operational, technical and project execution capacity of the Company.

Medilek is a mining professional with over 16 years of mining capital markets, corporate strategy and technical operating experience.

He joined K92 in 2019, most recently holding the position of President, and before that was its Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations.

Previously, Medilek was an equity research analyst covering precious metals companies, with Macquarie Group Limited; a mining investment banker with Cormark Securities Inc.; and a mining engineer with Barrick Gold Corporation in Western Australia.

He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Mining Engineering with Distinction from the University of British Columbia, a Professional Engineer designation in the Province of British Columbia, and is a CFA® charter holder.

Kinver is a mining engineer with approximately 20 years of experience in the mining industry, predominantly in senior management roles in underground operations and mine development with senior, intermediate and junior mining companies in Australia, Papua New Guinea, South America, Africa and the United Kingdom.

Kinver joined K92 in 2019, and most recently held the position as the Company’s Project Director, Kora Expansion. Before that, Kinver held the positions of K92’s Mining Manager and also Evaluation and Studies Manager. Before joining K92, Kinver was with OceanaGold Corporation as the project manager for the Didipio Underground Mine for approximately 3 years, successfully transitioning the operation from an open pit to a 1.6 mtpa long hole, stopping underground operation.

This has already seen Peter du Plessis promoted from General Manager to Executive General Manager of the Kainantu operation and Fergus Hart appointed as General Manager of the Kainantu Gold Mine.

In their new roles, Medilek and Kinver will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director stated: “Over the past several years, David and Chris have made considerable contributions to the success of the company. They have demonstrated a strong commitment to the business, resourcefulness, plus a high level of capacity and potential to assume greater levels of responsibility.

“Congratulations David and Chris on your promotions – we look forward to your continued contributions.

“These promotions are part of several steps the Company has taken in its progression to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer with the commissioning of the Stage 3 Expansion scheduled to commence by the end of Q1 2025.

“At the Kainantu Gold Mine, the team has been notably strengthened, including the creation of a second level of General Manager in Q3 2023, with the appointment of Fergus Hart as General Manager and Peter Du Plessis being promoted from General Manager to Executive General Manager. Corporately, K92 established a regional office in Q2 2023 in Brisbane providing support for the operation in multiple areas.”

The Company is also announcing the departure of Warren Uyen as Chief Operating Officer.

“We thank Warren for his contributions over the past 5 years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic environment where the Kainantu Gold Mine not only continuously operated during this period but also delivered significant growth.

“We wish him well in his future endeavours.”