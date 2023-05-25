K6mil lost through cane fires

Apart from pests and diseases that destroy their sugarcanes, Ramu Agri Industries’ biggest setback is cane fires.

The company has 7,500 hectares of sugarcane in the Markham Valley that consists of almost 80 percent estate and 20 percent outgrowers.

They currently have 275,000 metric tonnes of sugarcane that is estimated to produce 25,000 tonnes of sugar in 2023, with the acting general manager, Eric Wise, saying they hope to get that output instead of losing it through cane fires.

“We are in the middle of Madang and the Highlands so everyone travels back and forth,” said Wise.

“The influx of settlers is on the rise. Previously in the back area (of Gusap Estate), hardly anyone was there; just the local villagers. Now you go down the back, it’s all settlers.

“So settlers, when they come, food is the main thing. When they go hunting, they start setting fires to bushland, spreads into the cane and when you burn cane, that’s all billions burnt up.

“We lose a lot in sugar production and cost because we have to add in more fertiliser, we have to replant the cane for next year’s production and we lose out. That’s one of our biggest setbacks but on a positive note, we had stakeholder meetings with the landowning groups and other critical groups here in Ramu. They’ve all given their support to improve this year.”

Wise said this year, they have not experienced any fires yet, adding in the past seven years, fires would start everywhere once residents knew the factory was preparing for production.

He attributed this notable change to the appointment of fire teams within the villages, where RAIL pays locals to guard their areas of responsibility.

Sugar agriculture manager, Samuel Jayakumar, said of the hectares of sugarcane that got burnt, cane fires made up almost 2,200 hectares while trash fire accounted for 1,000 hectares.

“The value of the sugar that we lost amounts to PGK6 million, this was lost purely through the cane fires,” said Jayakumar. “We are addressing this through the community relationship department, including the sustainability department and also through our asset protection department.

“We are sensitising the communities. We are involving communities in terms of engaging them under the sugarcane foot patrol. We have given them contracts for about six months.

“We engage them to take care of the sugarcane and in case of any fire that will be reported immediately to take corrective actions and control the fire. Those are the measures that we have taken so far.”

(From right: RAIL’s sugar agriculture manager, Samuel Jayakumar, outlining some of their challenges to Ramu marketing representative, Jack Mandari, and national sales & marketing manager – sugar, Harry Kaisa)