K50,000 for accountants’ meet

BSP Head of Financial Reporting, Douna Vaname, presented the K50,000 cheque to CPA PNG President, Richard Kuna, recently to host three events.

The first of the three conferences successfully concluded yesterday (Thursday June 24) in Kokopo, East New Britain Province.

Vaname said BSP has over 100 Certified Practicing Accountants within the organisation, hence they are pleased to be part of an event that promotes professional development through such affiliations and conferences.

The bank has been supporting the event since 1992, and has assisted with over a million kina in sponsorships to CPA PNG.

“We will do so again this year with the three planned CPA PNG’s conferences.”

CPA PNG Council Member, Thomas Holland, thanked BSP for its continuous support over the years.

“The experience gained by members and stakeholders from attending the conferences have been invaluable, and we thank BSP for supporting the event for another year.

“We are partners in the development of accountancy in PNG. We also acknowledge all the good work BSP has done and continues to do in supporting other areas, apart from banking.”

The second conference will be held in Lae from 19th to 20th August and the third in Port Moresby from the 18th to 19th November.

Over 12,000 affiliated members have attended the conference in the last five years and CPA PNG membership continues to grow, attracting graduates and raising the quality of CPA PNG reputation – 112 of which are BSP employees.