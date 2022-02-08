K5,000 Support For Bana SEZ

This was made possible by the Constituency Member and ABG Minister for Police and Correctional Services, Emmanuel-Carlos Kaetavara.

Minister Kaetavara is also the gazetted portfolio Minister responsible for the Bana Special Economic Zone.

He said this project is among the top five high impact projects of the Toroama-Nisira Government.

He reiterated that the political, administrative and community leadership of Bana District is behind the project, supported by the people of Bana, and shall continue to provide leadership to establish this project as a model for Bougainville and Papua New Guinea.

“As far as I am concerned, this is a high impact project of the ABG initiated by Bana people and is integral to our efforts targeting independence readiness and economic recovery,” stated Minister Kaetavara.

“We have had criminals from the Siwai District, particularly the Motuna-Huyono Tokunutui Constituency, trying to create insecurity in our communities and threatening leaders progressing the Bana SEZ project.

“The Bougainville Police are already addressing the issue but I must stress that neighbouring districts must respect the Bana people and also focus on contributing to readiness for independence in their localities through their initiatives.

“The Bana people will not allow this minority to destabilise our efforts and we must work together to progress independence readiness.”

The Bana Special Economic Zone, formerly known as the Bana Free Trade Zone, is an initiative by the people of Bana to support to Bougainville’s economic development by creating an economic hub of trade and growth centres in Bana, as part of independence readiness.

“If we are successful in this endeavour, this project has the potential of positively transforming the economic, political and social landscape of Bana and Bougainville as we prepare for independence.

“I must also thank Minister Timothy Masiu for his continued support for the Bana SEZ pilot project.”

The ABG Department of Lands & Physical Planning and the Bana SEZ Project team are slated to continue conducting ongoing awareness, social mapping exercises and land surveys in the district with the Bana resource owners in 2022.

The donation was received by Chairman of the Bana SEZ technical team, Thaddeus Kaile.