K30,000 For Susu Mamas

This donation will contribute to the organisation’s work of providing free primary health care services to children and women.

Executive general manager, banking, Lesieli Taviri, said: “We at Kina Bank will continue to navigate through the uncertainties and challenges presented by COVID-19 to provide much-needed essential services and support to our customers and clients.

“We recognise the important work of Susu Mamas and we at Kina Bank feel that our assistance in this cause will continue to change, impact and save the lives of women and children in the communities they live in.

“Our staff access your services and it’s important we help you to help our people.”

Chair of the fundraising committee of Susu Mamas, Lata Milner, was grateful for the assistance, saying with the increase in the number of people attending the clinics since the COVID-19 pandemic started, staffing had to be increased from 50 to 150.

“Now Susu Mamas desperately needs funding to be able to continue to provide these much needed services. Funding cuts and policy change have affected our operations as attention was shifted to COVID-19.

“On behalf of Susu Mamas, our mothers, young children and family, I’d really like to express our gratitude to Kina Bank for supporting us in a very enormous way. I can’t tell you how fabulous this is and how many lives will be changed.

“I’m very supportive as it means a lot to us.”

Susu Mamas PNG has been providing free primary health care services to communities in seven provinces for the past 30 years. Their services include adult and paediatric health care, HIV and sexual reproductive health, family planning, maternal and child health (immunisation, nutrition screening) and COVID-19 vaccines.

(Lata Milner, Serah Hiovake and Lesieli Taviri during Friday’s cheque presentation)