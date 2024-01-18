K300 million package for businesses

This was revealed by Prime Minister James Marape yesterday evening at a press conference in Port Moresby.

“To the members of our business communities, we are putting together an assistance package of over K300m that should assist you get back to doing business.”

“The Government has sufficient funding over K300m allocated for Small Medium Enterprise (SME) K200m intervention for SME and K150m state equity intervention to assist farmers and, business enterprises in the country.”

Prime Minister Marape said: “We have over K300m in this budget to assist business enterprises in this country and for those who have been affected.”

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said he had received a report of over three thousand Papua New Guineans, who are not employed anymore due to recklessness, lawlessness, and disrespect for the country during last Wednesday's riot.