K1m Subsidy For Buin Farmers

Minister Mirisim visited the region of Bougainville on Monday (28th February 2022) to witness the re-opening of the Buin airstrip, which has been closed for the last 25 years after the 1997 Bougainville Crisis. There, he also presented the cheque on behalf of Prime Minister James Marape.

The K1 million national government funding, under the freight subsidy scheme, will go towards subsidising the freight cost of the cocoa farmers in Buin.

It will also help subsidise the freight of the sick, pregnant mothers and old people to access health care services in Buka using the Buin airstrip.

SME operators will also be benefiting from the subsidy when procuring goods and services from Buka to Buin.

Minister Mirisim said: “Unlike many previous governments, the current Marape-Basil government under the leadership of Prime Minister James Marape has and will continue to give special emphasis to the rebuilding, restoring and reconstruction of Bougainville. We will be working together with the government of Bougainville to bring more development to the special region of Bougainville.”

The forests minister was accompanied by Minister for Public Service, Joe Sungi, Minister for National Planning, Rainbo Paita and Vice Minister for Agriculture and Daulo MP, Paigo Gaito.

Apart from the K1 million funding, Planning Minister Paita also made a funding commitment of K500,000 towards the Buin Airstrip maintenance, K200,000 to a Catholic Church and an additional K200,000 towards the freight subsidy.

On ground to receive the government ministers were the Regional Member for Bougainville, Peter Tsiamalili Jnr, South Bougainville MP and Communications Minister, Timothy Masiu, and a few members of the Autonomous Bougainville Government.