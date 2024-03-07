Joint Effort Enhances Kiunga's Rice

The initiative saw the dispatch of 50 bags of foundation rice seed, comprising 1.5 tonnes of the renowned NARI 1 variety and 500 kg of the popular TCS10 variety provided by ICDF.

Dr. Nelson Simbiken, the Director General of NARI, alongside Vitus Sarikisik, Technical Assistant from Taiwan ICDF, and Anton Beko, NARI Seed Production Manager, oversaw the procurement and dispatch of the seed. The seed purchase was spearheaded by the Member for North Fly as part of the district's rice production program.

The NARI 1 variety stands out for its high yields and resistance to the Brown Plant Hopper, a notorious insect pest. Additionally, the TCS10 variety provided by Taiwan ICDF promises robust performance in rice cultivation.

The 2 tonnes of seed dispatched are adequate for planting 40 hectares of paddy or 20 hectares of upland rice, offering a substantial boost to local agricultural endeavours. Notably, both varieties have the advantage of allowing farmers to collect quality seed for replanting in subsequent crops, ensuring sustainable production cycles.

NARI advocates for the adoption of irrigated paddy production systems to maximize yields and seed quality while minimizing labour inputs. The institution has released four varieties tailored for both paddy and upland production in warmer lowlands, along with two cold-tolerant varieties suitable for highland environments.

Furthermore, in collaboration with ICDF, NARI is actively exploring the integration of small-scale machinery to support rice cultivation by small and medium enterprises, aiming to make Papua New Guinea (PNG) rice production a tangible reality.