JDI partnership in the right direction

JDI is assisting the International Trade & Investment Ministry in setting up SEZs in the country. Ms Sawang recently travelled to Thailand with the JDI delegation to visit sites of SEZs to witness personally the development that happened with that strategy.

Sawang referred to the evidence of the JDI’s influence, which had transformed the country and other Asian economies, from just an agriculture country producing raw materials to now a manufacturing and industrialized, exporting processed food to the world.

She reflected on how the JDI have done work for proposed Special Economic Zones for over 40 years and their expertise in that helped Japan to transform the impacts of the World War II to where it is today.

In considering how Asia has developed with the strategic involvement of the JDI, Sawang emphasized that partnering with JDI is in the right direction for PNG to transition our agriculture status from raw materials to manufacturing and industrialization.

“And for us to engage JDI is not a mistake because they have their intelligent footprints in a lot of the countries that have transformed from agriculture into industrialization.

“Thailand is now a major manufacturing base in Asia. They had completely transformed in the way they do business, the way they transition their economy from agriculture just like us into manufacturing and service,” Sawang added.

“The Marape-Rosso government made a good decision to actually put in the forefront issues around our natural resources, downstream processing, and replacement of food that we import.”