Japanese delegation to explore investment opportunities

Orchestrated by the Pacific Island Centre in Tokyo and the Papua New Guinea Investment Promotion Authority, the delegation underscores PNG's allure amidst its diverse natural resources, notwithstanding recent isolated incidents.

Scheduled for February 28th and 29th, the delegation will convene for a two-day business forum at the Stanley Hotel. Speaking on behalf of the Investment Promotion Authority, Managing Director Clarence Hoot, emphasized the nation's commitment to fostering foreign investment. "PNG remains open for business," he affirmed, seeking to reassure investors amidst perceived economic and political uncertainties.

With a focus on fostering collaboration in trade, investment, and tourism, the forum seeks to establish synergies through B2B, B2G, and G2G dialogues. The overarching theme, "Co-creation for Sustainable Development," underscores joint efforts towards economic prosperity.

The forum aims to delve into various industries, fostering resilient supply chains in agriculture and promoting sustainable tourism practices in alignment with PNG's rich cultural and environmental heritage. Moreover, it serves as a platform for knowledge exchange on resource utilization and modern technologies between the two nations.

Despite challenges, Mr Hoot expressed confidence in PNG's resilience and its ability to rebound, urging stakeholders to forge ahead in the pursuit of business excellence and economic prosperity.

PNG remains poised to harness its potential, fostering robust partnerships with international stakeholders for a sustainable and prosperous future.