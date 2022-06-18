Jack’s of PNG Launches Online Store

Since it open in 2015, the business has branched out in the city and to provinces providing clothing and apparels for men, women and children. It has now made available online shopping for its customers around the country and overseas.

Anusheel Pratap, Digital Marketing Assistant for Jack’s of PNG said that the online payment gateway would be a major boost to their e-commerce platform as this would permit faster, safer and convenient payment method.

“The newly launched shopping website will allow customers to purchase Jack’s of PNG products anywhere and anytime. It also allows overseas customers to pay for the Jacks products wherever they are and have it delivered at their preferred location,” said Mr Pratap.

“Any customer visiting our website would able to purchase lifestyle and active wear for men’s women’s and kids clothing, fashionable accessories, perfumes, watches, shoes, bags and toys.”

He stated that customers can visit the Jack’s PNG website: jackspng.com, view the range of merchandise, select items, pay, provide address for delivery, and have packages delivered to the preferred location via DHL and Post PNG.

Customers can use their mobile phones to shop online, pay, and securely via the BSP Internet Payment Gateway service using their BSP VISA Card or MasterCard.