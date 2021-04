Koim said the IRC previously allowed the NCD to distribute the GST components to the provinces and the MKA, however, this has been inconsistent resulting in continuous disputes.

The IRC has taken on this responsibility and oas of today, remitted the GST components to the two prvinces and the MKA.

By law, out of the 60% GST collected and retained by the NCD, the municipal Government is to distribute 10% to Central Province, 3% to Gulf, and 2% to the MKA.