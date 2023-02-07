IPA set up help desk in Goroka

The MoU paves way for the Eastern Highlands Provincial Administration to deliver IPA services through the Help Desk to be established within the Commerce Division in the province.

The MoU was signed by the IPA Managing Director Clarence Hoot and Eastern Highlands Acting Provincial Administrator Ipa’e Maniha and provides the avenue for IPA to collaborate with the provincial administration, business community and the general public of Eastern Highlands to ensure that IPA services are accessible.

It also provides training opportunities for provincial commerce advisors and business development officers through work attachments with the IPA head office or its regional office in Mt Hagen.

After officers have been trained they will work with IPA to carry out awareness in Goroka and within the districts of EHP.

The MoU with EHP is the first for the highlands region with similar arrangements to be extended to other Highlands Provinces in the immediate future.

“One of the key things that we would like to consult on through this MOU is the review of the Reserved Activities List as further work from the last approved RAL by government,” Mr Hoot said.

An immediate task under the MoU is the training of EHP Commerce by IPA on how to use the new Online Registry Services to register and re-register their business entities.

As support to ensure the EHP Commerce Division performs efficiently and diligently, the IPA also donated a computer set hereafter including a three-in-one, printer/scanner/copier and a Wi-Fi modem to assist the Commerce Officers’ use in providing these services.

Mr Hoot said he was happy to see that the MoU was finally signed after a while and reinforced the IPA’s commitment in making available its services right down to the district level with the use of information technology.

“The IPA has been around for the last thirty years and over the years has been committed in ensuring that its services trickle down to ordinary citizens,” Mr Hoot said.

“That is why we have been investing resources in strengthening partnerships and enhancing collaboration with provincial administrations and other stakeholder agencies as well as private sector stakeholders,” he added.