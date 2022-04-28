Investors Welcomed To Do Business In Manus

He was speaking during the opening of the multi-million kina Momote airport yesterday.

“Our Government has passed legislation to make Manus a special economic region in the country. Business who will invest in Manus will not pay corporate tax.

“I welcome PNG and International companies into Manus. Set up your businesses and employ our local people,” he added.

The Prime Minister said this will boost economic opportunities for people on the island province.

“This is a way to make this airport generate more money for the country and locals.”

Marape said fish is a major resource for Manus Province and urged that locals take advantage and set up their own businesses to export fish and other seafood.

He also announced a K10 million support towards the National Economic Zone headquarters to be built at Lorengau town.