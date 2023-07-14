Investors urged to follow process

Pomio MP and Chairman of the Pomio District Development Authority (DDA), Elias Kapavore, said this following a number of incidents, including a recent visit by a group that went to the district with a team from the ENB Provincial Administration to hold discussions on a water bottling project in the Central Pomio LLG.

He said the concerned LLG and the DDA were overlooked by the group, therefore he urged locals through their land groups to ensure they bring their potential investors to the responsible LLG and the DDA, so that authorities are aware and can assist to endorse decisions required to progress their projects or programs.

Kapavore said the DDA is not stopping potential investors into the district, but stressed on the need to follow process as the DDA operates under the DDA Act of 2014, which gives the DDA power and a general responsibility of district activities.

“There are authorities such as the wards, LLGs and the DDA in the district, and thus any investors must pay courtesy to these government authorities, regarding any potential investment that locals want to bring into their communities. At the end of the day, when things go wrong, the first person that people complain to is the Member,” he said.

“The DDA stands ready to support the landowners, to find a good investor for the water project so that it benefits the entire district, and enhance the economy of both Pomio district and East New Britain Province as a whole.”