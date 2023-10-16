Investors invited in Hong Kong conference

Speaking at the opening of the PNG-Asia Investment Conference, he told the over 400 attendees at the Kowloon Shangri-La Hotel that PNG is stepping up to be “investor-friendly”, and is reforming its policies and legislation to encourage an environment that allows for investment.

“Amid – sometimes – the negativity that has been in the public space, it is a success story,” he stated.

“We have been a robust democracy for the last 48 years. When we gained independence in 1975, our economy was an economy under $1 billion. Today, we are an economy of $14 billion. Our nation is the most diverse nation on the face of planet Earth.

“After 10 national general elections, after 7 prime ministers before me, we still subscribe to the rule of law, we still subscribe to common economic platform, we have a space in business; every investor that came into our country has made a return on their investments.”

PM Marape gave as an example the Bank South Pacific, saying right after COVID-19 in 2020, the financial institution posted over K1 billion in profits.

“That is over K300 million profit.

“This is a testament of our robust economy.

“In the mining sector, MCC and Newmont are now coming in. We just recently signed a joint-venture partnership. Three big mining companies have registered offices in PNG.

“In the oil and gas sector, for instance, you can’t get any better than having ExxonMobil and Total operating in Papua New Guinea. This is a testament and indication that world-class investors can find residence and invest in Papua New Guinea.”

He encouraged potential investors to speak with global companies that are operating in PNG, saying: “Don’t you feel hesitant or scared.

“I want to encourage those of you who are thinking of investing in PNG, we are a ‘growth’ economy.

“We have mining and petroleum projects that will underpin our economy to be a K200 billion economy by 2029.”

PM Marape is now leaving Hong Kong for the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, scheduled for October 17th-18th.