Interns upskilled at Hidden Valley

The program is designed to nurture talent and encourage creativity and innovation as students collaborate with seasoned professionals in a supportive and challenging setting.

Hidden Valley Mine Training Superintendent - Professional Development, Hudson Jeffery said: “To earn the coveted Certificate of Completion at the program's conclusion, interns are required to accumulate over 400 training hours, reflecting the program's commitment to providing a robust learning experience.”

It is a dual evaluation process, focusing not just on training hours but also on crucial behavioural aspects.

Interns will be assessed across various areas, ensuring a well-rounded understanding of their capabilities. The assessed areas include:

Attitude to work: Evaluating interns’ approach and commitment to their tasks.

Initiative: Assessing their proactiveness and ability to take initiative.

Inter-personal and public relations: Gauging their interpersonal skills and ability to navigate professional relationships.

Relationship with supervisors and colleagues: Measuring their teamwork and collaboration with superiors and peers.

Communication skills: Examining how effectively interns convey information.

Quality of work: Ensuring a commitment to producing high-quality outputs.

Compliance to safety and MCGL policies and procedures: Assessing adherence to safety protocols and organisational policies.

Good Work Habits: Evaluating interns’ overall work ethics and habits.

Jeffery added: “This comprehensive evaluation approach aims to not only certify interns based on theoretical knowledge but also validate their practical application and professionalism in a work setting. Interns are encouraged to actively engage in the training program, demonstrating not only their dedication to learning but also their commitment to embodying positive workplace behaviour.”

2023 HVM scholarship recipient and HVM intern, Jeremiah Miall, said: “Every experience has been fantastic. I am surrounded by an excellent team of professionals who are always

eager to help me enhance my technical skills. With so much more to learn, I am forever grateful for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and the platform Hidden Valley Mine has provided for us.

“This internship has been a great learning process and we will forever be grateful.”