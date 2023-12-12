Interim injunction on Wafi Golpu mine SML still active

The Centre for Environmental Law Community Rights Inc. is concerned that while the PNG Investment and Mining Conference is being held in Sydney to discuss the economic future of the country, the situation back in PNG is that an interim injunction has been imposed on the Wafi Golpu project, which restricts or covers any further negotiations and discussions regarding the mining lease for this project.

CELCOR is calling on the Prime Minister, the Mining Minister and the National Executive Council (NEC) to take note of these facts:

An ex-parte interim restraining order has been obtained by the Piu Tribe, a landowning group from the hinterlands of Bulolo District, preventing the Special Mining Lease (SML) for the Wafi Golpu Mine from progressing further.

A similar sentiment is expressed by coastal villagers from the Huon Gulf Peninsula who oppose the Deep-Sea Tailings Placement (DSTP) method approved through the environment permit for the Wafi Golpu project.

The interim injunction has turned out to be beneficial for the coastal villagers, as they were unaware of the previous interim restraining orders obtained by the landowning group. The villagers, seeking to prevent the granting of the Special Mining Lease (SML), filed an urgent application during the ongoing Mining conference. Yesterday morning, 11 December 32023, their urgent application was presented before the Supreme Court for consideration.

The State's legal team has also confirmed the existence of the ex parte interim injunction obtained by the Piu Tribe. In addition, they have stated that no specific announcements regarding the Wafi Golpu project would be made during the Sydney Mining Conference. This is due to the existing ex parte interim stay orders, which is scheduled to return to the National Court on 20 December 2023 for an inter parte hearing.

In December 2022, the coastal communities of the Huon Gulf Peninsula initiated legal proceedings to challenge the legitimacy of the environment permit granted for the Wafi Golpu mine.

This legal action was prompted by the public statement made by the current Governor of Morobe Province, Luther Wenge, who publicly announced that the Wafi Golpu Mine would be operational, utilizing the Deep-Sea Tailings Placement (DSTP) method. Individuals who were affected or had concerns about the DSTP method were encouraged by the Governor to seek recourse through the courts to address their grievances.

DSTP refers to the practice of disposing mining waste into the sea. In the case of the Wafi Golpu project, it is estimated that a staggering 360 million tonnes of tailings will be dumped into the sea at the Wagang outfall over the 28-year lifespan of the mine.