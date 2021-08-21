Increase exports, stresses Bakani

Bank of PNG Governor, Loi Bakani, made this point during the Certified Practising Accountants of PNG conference in Lae.

The two-day Certified Practising Accountants of PNG conference for the Momase and Highlands region started on Thursday at the Lae International Hotel.

Bakani presented on the impact of the global economic crisis on PNG’s foreign exchange market.

During question time, an attendee highlighted the depreciation of the Kina by 41 percent from 2012 to 2020.

Bakani responded by saying export promotion would have held up the Kina at an acceptable level.

“For us now to be able to support the foreign exchange, it means for us as advisers to look at ways of minimising our imports,” he replied.

“We encourage more exports. Minimising imports will reduce the demand for foreign exchange, and that’s why the Kina can remain stable and if we have more foreign exchange coming in, the Kina will go up.”

Bakani described PNG as an “import-dependent country”. He outlined that while the inflation rate currently sits at 3.3 percent, the harsh reality can be seen on shop shelves.

He believes the way forward in alleviating PNG’s financial burden is to encourage the agriculture sector and get major projects, such as the Wafi-Golpu mine and Papua LNG, off the ground.

(Bank of PNG Governor, Loi Bakani, addressing attendees at the CPA PNG conference)