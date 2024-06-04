Inaugural PNG Resources Week announced

The PNG Resources Week will include the second PNG National Community Affairs and National Content Conference & Expo (CANCONEX), set to be hosted from July 1-3.

Following that will be a PNG Resources Career Fair, from July 3-4, and the Resources Summit Dinner on July 4. The expo and career fair will be held at the PNG University of Papua New Guinea’s Waigani campus, while the summit dinner will be at the Hilton Hotel.

PNG CORE president, Anthony Smare, outlined that the resources and energy industry sustains the PNG economy, providing economic opportunities and social benefits to millions of Papua New Guinean stakeholders, in addition to contributing over 80 percent of PNG’s exports and over 25 percent of PNG’s GDP.

“It is appropriate that there be an annual event to bring all stakeholders together to celebrate the gains, share the learnings and discuss how to maximise the benefits of the development for all stakeholders,” he stated.

“To build on our conferences and events, it is critical that we run an annual domestic event that showcases the common good that is being achieved by the industry in PNG; that gathers the entire community of stakeholders (developers, regulators, landowners, contractors and impacted communities) to honestly share learnings and opportunities for the sustainable development of the PNG energy and resources sector.”

Smare said the Chamber is proud to stage the resources week not at a hotel but at a “seat of learning”; the University of Papua New Guinea.

“To bring the industry closer to the next generation that will power the next 20 years of development.”