Improved banking facility for BSP Namatanai Branch

The BSP Namatanai Branch opened its doors today with an upgrade from sub-branch to a branch, offering more banking services for customers in Namatanai.

In opening the upgraded branch, BSP Financial Group CEO Robin Fleming said: “Our bank is committed to our people in New Ireland and particularly to the people of Namatanai.

“The branch will be a relief to the people in the district as well as customers who travel to Kavieng, Lihir and Kokopo main branches to conduct simple banking. Our customers will be able to save time and money as the service is now at your doorsteps. SMEs, churches, schools, Family Groups and Personal Banking customers will benefit from the bigger facility.”

Namatanai is the southern and larger of the two districts of New Ireland Province, which includes the Tabar and Lihir Groups and Tanga and Feni Islands. It is one of the most populated districts in the country and in New Ireland as well.

BSP has six banking facilities in New Ireland Province, Kavieng and Lihir and sub-branches in Simberi, Konos, Lukurumau and Namatanai Hybrid Branch which service over 30,000 BSP account holders.

Apart from these branches, there are around 10 ATMs and over 240 EFTPoS in the province.

“We’re not just a financial institution, we are a Bank for the community. We have given back to the people of New Ireland through our Community Projects, over K550, 000 in value since 2009 in our 24 projects covering education, health, sports and the environment.

Mr Fleming added that BSP remains committed to expanding, upgrading and improving its services around the country.

Meanwhile, Member for Namatanai, Walter Schnaubelt said the branch opening is an achievement for the people of Namatanai and New Ireland and encouraged them to look after the facility.

“Our local farmers now have access to income due to the Buying Point established by the Namatanai Advancement Limited. Our local farmers make an average of K18,000 per week. With all these monies floating around we need financial institutions like BSP so that our people can save their monies,” he said.