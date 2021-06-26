Impressed with SME seminar

Barry Lemot and Mathew Isifu made their own way to Port Moresby to attend the seminar.

Interim President, Mathew Isifu, said East Sepik Chamber of Commerce is in its infant stage, only having been registered and launched just recently. Its vibrant young entrepreneur leaders are keen to fast track on its moving forward in order to be on par with other chambers in the country.

“ES Chamber of Commerce started way back in 2014 but it was not formally affiliated or registered with IPA, but we get it registered on May this year, we officially launch it on 11th June with the Deputy Prime Minister who officially launched it,” Isifu stated.

He said they came to the seminar to meet and make contact with other SMEs and relevant entities so that they can encourage ESP’s SMEs to become members of the Chamber of Commerce.

“We see that the Chamber of Commerce will be the voice for the SME community in East Sepik Province. It's like when we have 50 members in the chamber, the chamber is the voice of 50 members. Once the Chamber speaks, it’s like speaking on behalf of the government and the agencies of the government,” Isifu outlined.

Interim Deputy President, Barry Lemot, said at the seminar, they discovered that there are funds available through government channels for their SMEs to grow.

“The biggest thing I learnt here is during economic hard times like this, that doesn't mean that SMEs we should give up. Everyone's in this together, we need to collaborate, support each other, and (strengthen) the SME.”

East Sepik Chamber of Commerce has 35 registered members. The Chamber will conduct a survey in all districts to know all sectors of business in order to create a database.

(Mathew Isifu, left, and Barry Lemot)