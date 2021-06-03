Ilimo observes ‘World Milk Day’

World Milk Day is an international day established by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as a global food and its vital role in global food systems, providing economic, nutritional, and social benefits to a large proportion of the world’s population.

The International Dairy Federation, a recognised international authority in the development of science-based standards for the dairy sector, say school milk programs are common in many countries around the world, for good reason.

The benefits of providing school children with milk are plentiful.

Dairy’s well-known natural nutrient-richness provides an abundant supply of high-quality protein, calcium, phosphorus, potassium, iodine, and vitamins B2 and B12.

Analysis also shows that a quality education, combined with a guaranteed package of health and nutrition interventions at school, such as school feeding, can contribute to child and adolescent development and build human capital.

For the past two years and on to the present, Ilimo Dairy farm teams have been working with schools to promote healthy nutritional awareness.

Through a fun experience, the children learn the process of how the milk is crafted, are encouraged to ask questions, play educational games and taste the high quality, healthy and affordable fresh Ilimo products.

Ilimo Dairy farm further supports church groups, sports events, the MPIP, Book Bilong Pikinini, POM General Hospital and more, as part of its corporate social responsibilities, by providing both products and nutritional education.

Photo credit: Ilimo Dairy Farm