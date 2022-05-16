IFC, PNGX To Deepen PNG's Capital Market

Under the agreement announced today, IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, will work with PNGX Markets Limited to deepen the nation’s capital market and boost access to long-term financing for companies in the country.

The partnership between IFC and PNGX will include reviewing its listing rules and other technical elements related to the issuance of corporate bonds.

Chairman for IFC, David Lawrence, said that the program is creating the potential for PNG investors and debt issuers to participate in a well-regulated, efficient and transparent corporate bond market, laying the ground for more international investment into the country and increased economic development across the nation.

The program will pave the way for the issuance of green and sustainability-linked bonds, enabling PNGX to tap the rapidly growing sustainable debt market. Green bond issuance surpassed US$1.5 trillion last year, reflecting surging appetite among investors.

An expert education program relating to the development of environmental, social and governance (ESG) rules will be provided by IFC and helps create appropriate disclosure standards for PNGX and its companies.

This latest development came after PNGX announced in April the joint with the United Nations Sustainable Stock Exchange initiative.

John Imbal, PNG-based Operations Officer for East Asia and Pacific, IFC Regional Advisory Services said that their work with PNGX will also help enable PNG companies to operate in line with global best practices, helping their corporate debt and equity become an attractive investment for international investors.