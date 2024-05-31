ICTSI thanked for K1mil donation

The Trust is dedicated to supporting relief efforts for the recent landslide in Enge Province.

“The support from ICTSI will significantly bolster our ongoing relief operations, providing much-needed resources for the affected families,” said Rosso.

“This includes essential supplies such as food, water, medical aid, and temporary shelter, which are critical for the immediate recovery phase.

“This contribution is a testament to ICTSI's commitment to corporate social responsibility and their empathy towards those in need.”

The catastrophic landslide struck Yambali in the early hours of Friday, May 24th, burying hundreds of residents and at least 150 homes.

UN agencies believe more than 670 people have perished, with the tally likely to rise as relief efforts continue.

ICTSI South Pacific CEO, Robert Maxwell, said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of so many lives, homes and food gardens caused by the landslide in the Tulipato village in Mulitaka, Enga Province, in which some 2,000 are missing, and 8,000 displaced; recovery efforts being severely hampered by treacherous terrain and the risk of continued land movement and landslips.”

“As part of our company values, we feel a strong responsibility to support our communities in times of need. Our donation of K1 million is a testament to our commitment to helping the people of Enga Province recover and rebuild their lives."