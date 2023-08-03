ICSA tasked to improve service

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Labour and Immigration, John Rosso, admitted to the various changes that needed to be made in the authority; and said more work needed to be done to be transparent and efficient.

“This workshop gives opportunity for all of us to find a pathway forward to improve systems of administration from inside the ICSA itself; and finding out how best we can be able to assist relevant stakeholders, businesses to get rid of the bureaucratic red tape. So to speak, so that we can move business faster more efficiently and more transparently,” Minister Rosso said.

He said the conference represents yet another initiative the authority under its key priority areas on organizations reform and service delivery improvement, to engage with clients from the private and public sector and discuss in an open setting about our immigration services; and how best to improve these services.

When referring to efficient and transparent service especially on Visa services and other areas, Minister Rosso said: “This is an area that the government is focused on. As Minister for Immigration and Border Security, I am keen to work with the Chief Migration Officer (CMO), to drive our new reforms and Visa services to improve our efforts to deliver the services to our clients efficiently and professionally.”

Minister Rosso mentioned that the government has a vision for economic growth and prosperity. It is closely intertwined with the facilitation of a business friendly environment.

“The ability to attract foreign investment, foster international trade and enable seamless entrepreneurs and skilled workers is paramount to realizing the authority’s vision,” he said.

“We need a more efficient passport application and processing system so that we don’t stand in line outside the Immigration office. To also provide quick turn-around time, this applies to visa approval times too. We need to be more efficient to approve visas within a shorter time frame. These should be improved.”

Rosso encouraged participants to give ideas, call out challenges and point out mistakes made in the authority to improve services.