ICCC release pricing review

These are provided by the merged Water PNG Limited (Water PNG) throughout its service areas in the country.

Based on the submissions received on the Draft Report, which was released on 11th November 2022, the ICCC has now completed the pricing review.

The Final Report outlines the ICCC’s Final Determinations for the regulation of Water PNG’s water and sewerage services for the next five years, commencing 1st January, 2023.

The ICCC’s principal determination is that rates for water and sewerage services will continue to be regulated.

Furthermore, Water PNG will apply a single national maximum average price for water and sewerage services, respectively, as oppose to the existing arrangement whereby the rates in the National Capital District are different to the rest of the provinces in PNG.

A soft copy of the final Report can be downloaded from the ICCC’s website at www.iccc.gov.pg.