 

ICCC To Monitor Fuel Stations

16:27, August 10, 2021
Independent Consumer & Competition Commission (ICCC) is concerned that some service stations have been slow in changing their pump prices to conform with notices, especially when there is a price decrease.

The Commission will continue to monitor service stations to ensure they comply in a timely manner.

The Prices Regulation Act under, which this maximum price is determined provides for penalties if pump prices are not changed consistent with this notice. Please bring this information to the attention of retailers.

 

The following prices are the maximum indicative prices for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene to apply at service stations (including GST) at the centres identified.

These prices are effective as of last Sunday, August 8, and reflect the Import Parity Prices (IPP) that will apply for the month until the next price change.

Centres

Port Moresby

Kwikila Alotau

Kerema

Popondetta

Petrol (toea/litre)

379.98

391.42

406.10

425.66

436.60

Diesel (toea/litre)

322.56

333.99

348.67

368.23

379.17

Kerosene (toea/litre)

292.54

303.98

318.66

338.22

349.16

Madang

Wewak

Bulolo

Mutzing/40 Mile Markham

Ramu

376.90

394.35 381.08

388.12

383.64

389.00

319.47

336.92

323.65

330.69

326.21

331.57

289.46

306.91

293.64

300.68

296.20

301.56

Goroka Kainantu

Kundiawa

Mt Hagen

Minj/Banz/Kindeng/Kumdi

Mendi

Wabag

Pogera

Tari

400.81

384.12

415.80

420.96

412.28

436.61

432.18

444.06

478.81

343.38 326.70

358.37

363.53

354.85

379.18

374.75

386.63

421.38

313.37

296.68

328.36

333.52

324.84

349.17

344.74

356.62

391.37

Rabaul

Kokopo

Toma/Kerevat

Warongoi

Kimbe

Hoskins

Bialla

Kavieng

Namatanai

388.58

390.46

401.29

401.84

399.55

406.64

451.29

394.57

427.28

331.15

333.03

343.86

344.41

342.12

349.22

393.86

337.14

369.85

301.14

303.02

313.85

314.40

312.11

319.20 363.85

307.13

339.84

 

