ICCC To Monitor Fuel Stations

The Commission will continue to monitor service stations to ensure they comply in a timely manner.

The Prices Regulation Act under, which this maximum price is determined provides for penalties if pump prices are not changed consistent with this notice. Please bring this information to the attention of retailers.

The following prices are the maximum indicative prices for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene to apply at service stations (including GST) at the centres identified.

These prices are effective as of last Sunday, August 8, and reflect the Import Parity Prices (IPP) that will apply for the month until the next price change.

Centres