ICCC explains Ramu Sugar price hike

Ain made this comment following Ramu Agri Industries Limited's (RAIL) announcement on increasing its factory-gate prices for its refined sugar products by 5 percent, commencing 1st June 2024.

RAIL had notified the ICCC of its intention to increase its prices citing high operational and material costs as the main driving factors for the increase.

"Upon ICCC's assessment of the information provided by RAIL, the ICCC noted that RAIL's price increases are mostly driven by in-country costs, particularly its domestic production volume which is greater than its import volume," Ain said.

"Given RAIL's high domestic production volume, the ICCC concluded that despite a reduction in international prices recently, this may not have a significant bearing on RAIL's domestic prices. We have observed that RAIL has been keeping its prices constant from 2018 to 2021, while international sugar prices have been increasing during that period thus giving an indication that RAIL was not sensitive to movements in international sugar prices."

However, since December 2021, RAIL has been gradually increasing its factory-gate prices between 3 percent and 5 percent, as the global inflationary pressure continues to persist in the domestic economy.

Ain said the ICCC is equally concerned about the increase in prices since sugar is a basic food item for all Papua New Guineans.

The ICCC, under its price monitoring role, monitors the prices of the popular Ramu Mill White Sugar Ikg packs at the factory-gate level and the retail level, against relevant international benchmark prices.

If there is a significant divergence observed between the domestic prices and international prices of sugar, then the ICCC may require RAIL to justify it. And if the ICCC is not satisfied with the justification, it can recommend to the Minister for Treasury to declare sugar for stringent price controls.

The ICCC also urges all the other importers of sugar to reflect only their true costs in their pricing, and they must not raise their prices unnecessarily to the detriment of our consumers.

The ICCC says they will continue to monitor sugar prices to ensure consumers are not disadvantaged in terms of fair pricing.

Similarly, the ICCC has stated that they will continue to ensure businesses do not engage in price gouging during the post-pandemic period.

“The ICCC is utilising specific price control measures issued by the Office of the Pandemic Controller to ensure business houses do not unnecessarily increase their prices above 10 percent.”