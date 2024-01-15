ICCC determination on hold

The ICCC's Final Determinations, set out in the National Gazette No. G595 of2023 were suspended due to a Stay Order obtained in the National Court by the ICTSI South Pacific Limited (ISPL), and its related corporations, namely, South Pacific International Container Terminal Limited and Motukea International Terminal Limited against the ICCC on 21st December 2023 in proceeding styled OS (JR) of1370f2023 -ISPL& Ors. vs The lCCC.

The legal proceedings were instituted by ISPL and its related corporations against the ICCC, in essence, challenging the 2023 Stevedoring and Handling Services Pricing Review process and the National Gazette No. G595 of 2023, which sets out the newly determined stevedoring and handling services tariffs for implementation in 2024 and beyond.

The Stay Order prevents the imposition of the reduced tariff rates pending the determination of the Court proceedings in both the Motukea International Terminal and the South Pacific International Container Terminal. Essentially, the tariff rates that have been applied by ISPL in 2023 continue to apply pending the determination of the Court proceedings.

The ICCC's position is that it has concluded the pricing review into the Stevedoring and Handling Services under the Prices Regulation Act Chapter 320 (Amended) through a transparent public consultation process, and has published the Final Determinations in the National Gazette No. G595 of2023.

The ICCC urges its stakeholders and the general public to adhere to the Court's orders in the interim, until the Court's further determination.