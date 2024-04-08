ICCC announces new fuel prices

These new fuel prices are for customers in Port Moresby. They are, Petrol K4.66 per liter, Diesel K4.39 per liter, and Kerosene K4.05 per liter.

Other centers will have their retail fuel price change depending on their quarterly approved domestic freight rates for the second quarter of 2024.

According to ICCC, the domestic retail prices for this month are inclusive of the Import Parity Prices or the imported costs for each petroleum products, domestic sea and road freight rates for the second quarter of 2024.

As part of the ICCC’s enforcement and compliance of fuel prices, their investigation officers will conduct inspections of all service stations to ensure prices of declared petroleum products comply with the allowable maximum prices.

The prices set by ICCC are the indicative maximum retail prices, however, retailers may choose to sell below the ICCC approved maximum price.

While retailers may choose to set fuel prices on their pumps to one decimal place, the ICCC will continue to set the maximum price to 2 decimal places.

No fuel pump operator should charge above the set places. This is to ensure compliance with the Prices Regulation Act.

Meanwhile, Customers are advised to report any instances of overcharging by retailers through the ICCC’s Consumer Protection Division.