ICCC agents for EHP

The memorandum was for the purpose of appointing two Business Development Officers (BDOs) to act as ICCC agents.

ICCC Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Paulus Ain said the BDOs will perform the role and functions of the ICCC,

"This MOU will mark ICCC's first partnership with the EH-IPA where the respective BD0s represent ICCC in attending to consumer protection, competition, and economic regulation matters," Ain said.

"The BD0s or ICCC Agents will be trained to perform and attend to consumer complaints and/or concerns, gathering information or data on prices/fares, monitoring minimum service standards of regulated industries and entities including business conduct, and report it to the ICCC Head Office.”

The BDOs are expected to perform the following roles:

Receiving and reporting consumer issues/complaints;

Monitoring and enforcing PMV and taxi fares;

Monitoring prices of Declared Goods;

Monitoring and enforcing Indicative Retail Price on fuel;

Carrying out Product Safety inspections;

Monitoring and reporting on performance of regulated service providers;

Monitoring and reporting on business conducts and trade practices;

Collaborating with relevant provincial-based stakeholders such as the Provincial Health Authorities, Urban Local Level Government/town authority, the Town Mayors' Office, the Commerce Advisor, and PNG Power Limited, water PNG, including others and taking joint enforcement action on consumer issues that fall outside the ICCC's mandate; and

Identifying and reporting on use of Trade Measurement (TM) equipment by businesses in

Eastern Highlands would be the fourth province in the Highlands region to sign this MOU with the lCCC apart from the Western Highlands, Chimbu, Hela and Enga provinces.