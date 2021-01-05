Hoskins flights resumed

Flights between January 5th and 11th are for passengers already holding tickets. There are no restrictions on passengers travelling into Hoskins during this period.

“Passengers departing Hoskins will be required to undertake a rapid COVID test at the airport prior to the flight. This takes 20-25 minutes for the result, so passengers are requested to arrive early,” said ANG.

“From 12th January to 21st January, as per instructions from the Controller, all passenger flights are then cancelled to and from Hoskins.

“Passengers with existing bookings may make changes on these without penalty to instead travel in the period up to Monday 11th January.

“The new measure will remain in force until 12am of January 22nd, 2021.

“Customers holding Air Niugini tickets for this period that need changes are to contact ANG Call Centre on toll free 180 3444, landline 327 3444 or your nearest sales office to revalidate your travel without charge.

“Air Niugini will continue to operate in a safe and compliant manner, adhering to advice from the PNG Government as per the Pandemic Measures issued to mitigate the risks in the spread against Coronavirus (COVID-19).”

For detailed information on Measure 13, check the Air Niugini website www.airniugini.com.pg

“We appreciate your cooperation and understanding in managing the spread of COVID-19.”