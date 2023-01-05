Honey Farmer Urge Gov’t For Support

Principal of Bee Supplies, Ian Mopafi based in Korefegu said it is important for government, Small Medium & Enterprises Corporation (SMEC) and other line agencies in the SME sector to fund existing businesses.

“This is because SMEC and the Provincial SME coordination office around PNG do not have proper statistics and data. Over the years many SME businesses missed to apply for funds or starting capital,” he stated.

Currently, Usino Bees Supplies employed 20 locals and provide training for youth and SME groups; and schools involved in the SME space.

Eastern Highlands Provincial SME Coordinator, Osborne Soso said the province so far has 3,500 plus SME active groups but expects to see the SME business increase up to 5,000 plus this year.

Soso revealed that the SME Coordination desk will provide start-up capital for public servants training, so when they retire and return home they can do productive business in the SME sector.