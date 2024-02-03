Hilton Residences open for use

Speakers paid tribute to the landowner companies of Petroleum Resources Kutubu Limited, Mineral Resources Star Mountain Limited and Mineral Resources Ok Tedi Limited for investing in this billion-kina property.

On behalf of the beneficiaries back home, Managing Director and CEO of Mineral Resources Development Corporation Augustine Mano acknowledged the efforts towards establishing the K1.4 billion project.

Mano recounted the long process involved in reaching this milestone achievement for the landowners.

“We had 122 contract instructions issued during the time. Myself and my chief operating officer conducted more than 247 project management meetings, and 300 design reviews were completed for the project”, said Mano.

The precinct now features, Hilton Hotel and Residence, Kutubu Convention Centre, six restaurants and bars and a Hubworks coworking community and retail space.

The Hilton Residences includes a recreational area, a hubwork office space, a bar bistro eat and drink area, a gym, and various residential spaces that comprise studio rooms, one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and three-bedroom apartments, totalling 180 residences.

Chairman of Petroleum Resources Kutubu John Kapi Natto shared that the road to achieving this had not been easy.

“We had to overcome many criticisms along the way. The most serious thing was the COVID-19, the fact that we are here this evening, is a credit to the hard work and commitment of everyone involved,” said Natto.

He added that this K1.4 billion project is an investment legacy.

“The significance of this project is that it is a long-term investment that will someday look after us in our next generation. When the copper and gold of Tabubil mountains, the oil and gas from the Agogo, Yagifu and Usano runs out, this investment will be a legacy for everyone of us and our future beneficiaries,” he continued.

Guests at the ceremony included Prime Minister, James Marape, Deputy Prime Minister John Rosso, Governor for Gulf Chris Haiveta and Governor for NCD Powes Parkop.

PM Marape thanked the landowners of the Gulf, Western Province and Southern Highlands for this long-term investment.

“Today we are seeing fruition of what not too many people saw before. Tonight is a time of reflection of how Papua New Guineans have commitment to Papua New Guinea. Who would have thought this sort of thing would have happened”, said Marape.

To signify the opening, a monument was unveiled before cutting the ribbon to the new Hilton Residence and finishing off with fireworks.