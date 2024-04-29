Hides PDL1 Clan bank account opening

The awareness exercise took a week this month and was carried out in five regions; Tuguba, Hiwa, Tugu Tapiria, Kamea Kera, and Habono.

Key stakeholders involved in the awareness exercise include the Department of Petroleum, the Bank of South Pacific (BSP), the PNG Electoral Commission (PNGEC), ExxonMobil, Santos, Hela Provincial Government, police, and the PNG Defense Force.

General Manager of MRDC’s External Affairs Division, Bartholomew Yacop, stressed the four parts of the program, which include the Awareness, Collection of Clan Meeting Minutes, the Opening of Clan Bank Accounts, and the Election of Directors to the Hides PDL1 landowner company.

“MRDC is committed to ensure that the clan bank account opening process will be transparent and independent, and your benefits are coordinated and paid in a timely manner,” said Yacop.

The process administrator and facilitator of this exercise is MRDC, the organization responsible for opening of the clan bank accounts is BSP, and PNGEC will administer and conduct the election of the Directors.

Following the completion of the Awareness Exercise, minutes will be collected and resolutions be given by the Department of Petroleum resolutions from each of the Clans. This will state the appointment of clan executives and the signatories to their accounts.

All accounts opened for benefits delivery will be held and operated in Tari only. This is a standing position of MRDC to pay all benefits to BSP or banks operating in project-impact district or province.

Yacob said the Awareness Exercise went smoothly during the week as landowners cooperated well and expressed their keen desire to complete the process and start receiving the benefits that they have been waiting for over 10 years.

BSP commences the Clan Bank Account Opening Program today, April 29.