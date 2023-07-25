Hidden Valley honours late Mauri

Final respects were paid to the revered landowner, chief and leader of the mining communities in the Wau-Waria district.

The ceremony, which was one of three services conducted at Lae, Winima village and Hidden Valley Mine to honour the leader, took place on-site amidst the serene surroundings where Rex Mauri had dedicated his life to the welfare and progress of his people.

Safety, health, risk manager and acting general manager, Martyn Campbell, extended his condolences to the late Rex Mauri’s family and loved ones, on behalf of the entire management team and the company.

Campbell said, “Beyond his invaluable contributions to Hidden Valley Mine, the late Rex Mauri was a pillar of strength for all of us. His unwavering commitment and ability to inspire others were the hallmarks of his character.

“He treated everyone respectfully and fairly, fostering a work environment built on trust and collaboration.

“His presence will be missed, but his legacy will continue to guide us as we move forward.”

Campbell highlighted that the late Mauri’s passion for creating employment opportunities for the local community empowered countless individuals.

“He believed that prosperity should be shared, and his commitment to corporate social responsibility inspired us to give back to the community that supported us.”

Hidden Valley Mine commercial manager, Nelson Krimbu, bid farewell to the beloved landowner and leader, reiterating his spirit, vision and passion to carry forward.

“Let us strive to uphold the values that he held dear, and work together to continue building on the foundation that he laid.”

The small but significant service highlighted late Mauri’s unwavering dedication and tireless efforts to promote sustainable mining practices and his commitment to uplifting the lives of the local population.

The service was a testament to the unity and solidarity that he had fostered among the mining communities. It allowed all attendees to reflect on his profound legacy, offering comfort and solace to those mourning his loss.

His legacy will forever remain embedded in the hearts of those who had the privilege of knowing and working alongside him.